The Seattle Seahawks are flying high into the offseason after winning the Super Bowl. However, their roster is set to face some crucial losses.

Both cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Tariq Woolen are entering free agency. Entering the 2026 NFL Draft, it seems clear that Seattle will be targeting the position. Which is why Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood went to the Seahawks at No. 32 in Jordan Reid of ESPN's latest mock draft.

“The reigning champions have a clear need at corner, as Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen are both scheduled to be free agents. Hood is a scheme-versatile player who can thrive in press man while also having the fluidity to excel in zone,” Reid wrote. “A former all-state center fielder in high school, Hood's ball skills frequently show up on tape (10 pass breakups and an interception last season). With his poised technique and wrap-up-and-finish tackling, he would fit well on the outside of Mike Macdonald's secondary.”

Hood entered collegiate football with Auburn before transferring to Colorado and then transferring again to finish out his tenure with Tennessee. Over 29 total games, the cornerback put up 77 tackles, 14 passes defended and three interceptions. During his year with the Volunteers, Hood recorded 50 tackle, eight pass breakups and an interception he took back to the house. The cornerback was named Second-team All-SEC.

The Seahawks will certainly be having conversations with both Jobe and Woolen's agents. However, there is no guarantee either is on the roster in 2026. Regardless, Seattle needs cornerback depth as is. Hood offers the Seahawks a playmaking defensive back to work with and one that could potentially be starting throughout their Super Bowl defense.