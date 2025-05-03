Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet has proven himself to be difficult for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors to get past in the playoffs.

Before this series, VanVleet has encountered the Warriors once, which was in the 2019 NBA Finals. He played for the Toronto Raptors at the time, playing a huge role as the team beat Curry and the Warriors in six games to claim their first-ever title.

And it seems his familiarity with Curry and Golden State's style of play has benefitted the Rockets. Having trailed 3-1 in the first-round series, Houston has since won the next two games to even up the series at three apiece.

At the moment, VanVleet holds a 7-5 all-time record against Curry and the Warriors. This is the best record by any guard in NBA history against Curry in the playoffs, per StatMuse.

What's next for Fred VanVleet, Rockets

Fred VanVleet's efforts have helped the Rockets keep their season alive for at least one more game. And given his history against Curry's Warriors, they have a solid opportunity to stun their opponents.

Golden State had a big chance to close out the series at home, keeping the score close going into the fourth quarter. However, Houston made big plays down the stretch that grew their lead and shut down the momentum of the opposing offense. By winning 115-107 in Game 6, the Rockets have a big chance to win their first playoff series since 2020.

Five players scored in double-digits on Houston's behalf. VanVleet led the way with 29 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. He shot 7-of-13 from the field, including 6-of-9 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. Alperen Sengun came next with 21 points and 14 rebounds, Steven Adams had 17 points and five rebounds, while Amen Thompson provided 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Rockets will now prepare for a win or go home matchup in Game 7, hosting the Warriors on May 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET.