Stephen A. Smith did not approve of the referees' decision to eject Dillon Brooks from the Houston Rockets game after a play involving Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

With less than five minutes left in the second quarter with the Rockets up 55-38, Brooks committed a hard foul on Durant. The officials called a technical foul on the Houston wing, causing him to curse at the crew. This ended up in him getting another technical foul, resulting in an ejection.

Smith reacted to the moment on social media, watching the game in real time. He believes that Brooks did not deserve the ejection, viewing the play to be just physical and that players should express themselves in that situation.

“This is driving me crazy. I’m watching the @HoustonRockets vs @Suns game. Dillon Brooks did not deserve to get thrown out of this game. A physical play vs @KDTrey5 for sure, cussing at the referee initial for the foul call. But to eject the man over that? Come on. Let the players play!” Smith said.

DILLON BROOKS EJECTED 😳 Brooks was ejected after getting physical with Kevin Durant and Nick Richards 👀 Brooks directed some foul language towards the refs afterwards.pic.twitter.com/ItYNeYMPCC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Dillon Brooks' Rockets played against Suns

Despite Dillon Brooks' ejection, the Houston Rockets made easy work of Kevin Durant's Suns squad with a 148-109 blowout win on Sunday night.

The Rockets exploded with 46 points in the second quarter to take a 78-49 lead at halftime and never looked back. They shot 57% from the field, including a scorching 58% from beyond the arc. Ball movement was heavy as well, as Houston created 37 assists as a team.

Eight players scored in double-digits for the Rockets. Jalen Green dominated with 33 points on 9-of-17 shooting overall, including 4-of-5 from downtown. Alperen Sengun came next with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Fred VanVleet and Cam Whitmore scored 13 points each.

Houston improved to a 49-26 record, maintaining their place at the second spot of the Western Conference standings. They are 13.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, out of reach for the top spot.

Following Sunday's win over the Suns, the Rockets will prepare for their next road matchup. They face the Los Angeles Lakers on March 31 at 10 p.m. ET.