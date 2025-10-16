Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason talked about the Kevin Durant trade from over the summer and his initial reaction to the news. The historic blockbuster trade turned out to be a seven-team deal — first in league history. The Rockets were reportedly in talks with the Suns days before the deal. Eason revealed how he found out from his friends telling him.

Eason was honestly relieved he wasn't a part of the trade and that he'd get to play alongside Durant in 2025-26.

“I was in bed when I got the news,” Eason said. “My homies woke me up just running in the room like, ‘Yo, yo, yo, we got KD, we got KD.’ My first reaction was ‘s*** am I still on the team?’”

Tari Eason was a name being constantly brought up in trade rumors because of his upside at 24. He's also 6-foot-8 and can guard multiple spots as a wing. Now, he can bring back that defensive intensity next to complement the most impressive scorers in NBA history in Durant.

“He garners so much attention on the court. You know what I’m saying? There’s always two or three guys guarding him, looking at him, paying attention, and focusing on him at all times,” Eason added. “So, he just allowed you to be open and play in space.”

Amid the preseason, Eason is already ready feeling the benefits of Durant's presence from an offensive standpoint, for the team and as a player.

Kevin Durant confirms Rockets extension is on the horizon

Article Continues Below

Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant sees his future with the Rockets. While Durant is entering the final season of his deal in 2025-26, he confirmed on planning to sign an extension with the Rockets sometime in the near future.

“I do see myself signing a contract extension. I can't tell you exactly when that will happen, but I do see it happening,” Durant told reporters, via Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports. “Just seeing the quick progression of this franchise from where it was right after the James Harden-Chris Paul era. You know, seeing what Ime (Udoka) got here and turned it around so fast.

“It just felt organic and natural coming into the gym and getting to be a Houston Rocket for the first time… It feels right.”

The Rockets will begin the regular season against the Thunder on Tuesday.