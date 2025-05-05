The Houston Rockets pushed the Golden State Warriors to the brink of elimination in the first round, but they couldn't quote send the veterans home. The Warriors showed their championship mettle on Sunday night with a dominant 103-89 win in Game 7 in Houston to advance to the second round.

Despite the loss, which will leave a bitter taste in the mouths of the Rockets and their fans, Houston still has a lot to build off of coming out of this season. This is a very young team that rose above many in the Western Conference on its way to the No. 2 seed. While they couldn't win the series against Golden State, Houston more than held its own.

After Game 7 finished up, Warriors forward Draymond Green gave a shoutout to the Rockets and talked about their future outlook moving forward.

"I gained so much respect for those guys… that teams gonna be a force to be reckoned with." 🙏 Draymond had high praise for his first round opponents. pic.twitter.com/oENcyNBHwk — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I gained a lot of respect for that team throughout this series,” Green said. “One of the tougher series I've played in personally. That's a young team to be reckoned with. … I gained so much respect for those guys. (Alperen) Sengun is an incredible player. The way Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams led those guys, they had no experience and they took us to the brink. That team is gonna be a force to be reckoned with and I hope they understand it.”

Green went back and forth with Sengun and Adams game after game after the much smaller Warriors tried to hold their own on the interior with a big, physical Rockets squad.

Even in the loss, the Rockets' young players showed flashes of what makes them so tantalizing heading into next season. Sengun was able to score in the post throughout most of the seven games and Amen Thompson looks like he will be one of the best perimeter defenders in basketball for years to come. Jalen Green had a frustrating series, but his 38-point explosion in Game 2 is proof of the talent that he possesses. Even players like Jabari Smith Jr. showed 3-and-D prowess over the last few weeks.

The Rockets have some tough decisions to make this offseason, namely whether to package some of their young players together to try and bring in a star player. Regardless, things are looking good for this Rockets team after a breakout season.