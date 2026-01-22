Will the Houston Rockets trade for a point guard at the deadline or has coach Ime Udoka has filled the void left behind in Fred VanVleet's season-ending ACL injury? Before Josh Okogie started 25 games this season, Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard split time as the Rockets' starting point guard. However, before Houston's current three-game winning streak, it had dropped six of its previous seven games, including a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Some believe the Rockets need to trade for a starting point guard in order to compete with the likes of the defending champion Thunder. Udoka, on the other hand, thinks otherwise, according to ESPN's Michael C. Wright.

“Ime (Udoka) told me they are not going to get a point guard at the deadline,” Wright said. “They said, ‘Hey, the second apron is what it is,' and you didn't have much money anyway to work with. So, there's no help coming to get better unless it's Fred VanVleet back for the playoffs, which we've talked about. It's a goal, certainly, not a guarantee.”

While Ime Udoka is adament about the Rockets' are not interested in trading for a starting point guard, it doesn't mean the front office agrees, as talented score-first guards such as Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant, Chicago Bulls Coby White, and Toronto Raptors' Immanuel Quickley are all rumored to be on the trading block.

Other viable options such as Boston Celtics' Anfernee Simons and Cleveland Cavs' Lonzo Ball have also been guards who have been reportedly discussed amidst trade talks.

Will Rockets trade for a starting point guard at deadline?

Rockets GM Rafael Stone will have to make difficult decisions ahead of this year's trade deadline. While the Rockets appeared to be title-contenders out the gates of the 2025-26 season, teams such as the Spurs, Nuggets, and Lakers have better or near-identical records halfway through the campaign.

Stone had a very busy offseason in pursuit of building a championship-contending roster, which started with a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant, and signing free agents such as Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela. He also re-signed Josh Okogie, and acquired JD Davison for depth at the point guard position behind Fred VanVleet. The starting guard's season-ending ACL injury threw a wrench in Stone's tailor-ready supporting cast for Durant.

However, as Durant's first season with the team continues with hopes that the second half of their regular season's momentum will continue throughout, is this the time to trade for a starting point guard or stay pat?