The Houston Rockets had the best offseason in the NBA. They traded for Kevin Durant and Clint Capela in a seven-team deal bigger than any trade before it. They also signed Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Okogie, in addition to re-signing Aaron Holiday, Jeff Green, Steven Adams, Jabari Smith Jr., Jae'Sean Tate, and Fred VanVleet. Now, they have their eyes on adding even more talent through the trade market ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5.

The team's biggest need is at point guard. VanVleet tore his ACL in the days leading up to the regular season, creating a hole at the position and forcing a number of players to slot down a spot in the starting lineup. Amen Thompson has taken on primary lead ball-handling duties. Thompson is 6-foot-8 and more than capable of playing the shooting guard or small forward spots, though. Reed Sheppard has also proven himself as a guard worthy of rotation minutes. However, he lacks experience and struggles on the defensive side of the floor, so adding another point guard would make sense for this team that is all in on winning now.

VanVleet's contract is large enough that he can be used as the primary piece in a trade for an All-Star-caliber or high-level starting point guard. The team still has tons of assets in the form of draft capital and young players to use in a trade, too. There just so happens to be a surplus of disgruntled point guards on the trading block this year.

Trae Young was already traded to the Washington Wizards, but some of the other best trade candidates play the lead guard spot, too. For example, a Ja Morant trade seems inevitable at this point. LaMelo Ball has also been rumored as a trade candidate, and he'd be a perfect fit in Houston. Other point guards, such as Anfernee Simons, Coby White, and Immanuel Quickley, could be on the block, too. The Rockets should trade for one of these players.

Morant and Ball's ability to play winning basketball has come into question in recent years. Both players are star offensive talents that would be worth gambling on for Houston, though. Morant has been suspended on multiple occasions and was recently in an argument with Vince Williams that may have been the nail in the coffin that leads to a potential trade.

A change of scenery could allow Morant to reach his potential. The Rockets have a future Hall of Famer who can shoot the lights out in Kevin Durant. They also have an All-Star facilitator in Alperen Sengun. A downhill slasher who thrives at the rim like Morant would be a perfect complement to what is already in place.

Ime Udoka prides himself on coaching defense. He could potentially get more out of Morant on that end, too. If not, Thompson, Smith, Finney-Smith, and Tari Eason provide enough to cover for him on that end. Fans saw Young traded for next to nothing. Morant may end up being moved for a similarly underwhelming package, which would only bode well for a Rockets team with tons of depth.

Ball is less likely to be moved than Morant, but he'd be a perfect fit in Houston. Ball is a tall facilitator, which is something the Rockets have prioritized when building their roster. The Rockets also have a lot of players who thrive in transition that would benefit from Ball's passing ability.

Even one of Simons, White, or Quickley would provide the Rockets with a scoring boost necessary for a playoff push. Houston's offense has gotten a little stagnant in recent weeks. A trade for a point guard is what they need to go all in for a championship.