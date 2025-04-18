Rumors of the Houston Rockets pursuing Kevin Durant in the offseason may not be possible.

Durant looks to depart from the Phoenix Suns after three seasons. This comes after they missed the playoffs in what was a disappointing year for the squad. Durant hopes to land on a team that will have him compete for championships, something that Phoenix doesn't have due to their current situation.

However, going to the Rockets may not be a likely scenario. NBA insider Marc Stein kept track of the Rockets' timeline as they have gone up the ranks as one of the best teams in the league. Despite the potential interest and benefits, he stated that Durant may not be a trade target for Houston.

“We’ve been reporting that the Rockets' next significant trade would not happen in-season (as proved true) and is unlikely to target Kevin Durant because the future Hall of Famer is not on the same timeline as Houston's promising young core,” Stein said.

“With the 52-win Rockets soon to open a playoff series against Golden State, sources tell @JakeLFischer and me a Houston pursuit of Durant is even “less likely” than previously thought. Phoenix today acknowledged KD could be dealt this offseason.”

What lies ahead for Rockets aside from Kevin Durant

It might be a tough reality for Kevin Durant if he can't join a Rockets squad that is clearly on the rise. If he had the chance, he could elevate them into title contention if they feel they need one more piece to the puzzle.

Durant has shown he can still provide high-level production as one of the best scorers in the league. Joining the historic club of 30,000 career points this past season, he is more than capable of making huge contributions to a team that has the potential to reach the mountaintop.

In the meantime, Houston finished the regular season with a 52-30 record, taking the second seed in the Western Conference standings. This marks their return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, their last postseason with James Harden as the star player.

The Rockets will prepare for their first-round matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Game 1 will take place on April 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET.