Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers' playoff run ended in one of the most heartbreaking ways possible after their 103-91 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Haliburton suffered an Achilles injury midway through the first quarter, taking him out for the remainder of the game. Even though the Pacers continued fighting, the Thunder had a huge third quarter that ended up making the difference as the hosts took home the win and the title.

Haliburton could only watch with crutches as his Pacers went down in a hard-fought seven-game series in the NBA Finals. As his teammates made their way to the locker room, he greeted them as they appreciate everything they accomplished despite coming up short.

Tyrese Haliburton on crutches greeting his teammates 🥺 pic.twitter.com/a3xhHFeqgf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

The Pacers did everything they could to push themselves closer to winning their first NBA title. Unfortunately, their efforts weren't enough as the Thunder made enough plays down the stretch to reach the mountaintop first.

Tyrese Haliburton's injury is heartbreakingly disastrous, especially with his nine points to start the first quarter. The fact he went down so early only provides a “what if” for Indiana if they had the best chances of winning Game 7. However, the points stands that they still came up short.

Four players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf. Bennedict Mathurin led the way with 24 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He shot 6-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 10-of-10 from the free-throw line. TJ McConnell came next with 16 points and six rebounds, Pascal Siakam had 16 points and four rebounds, while Andrew Nembhard provided 15 points and six assists.

The Pacers will enter the offseason with plenty of questions. As Haliburton's Achilles injury could put him at risk of missing the 2025-26 season, the team also must address players who will be free agents. The most prominent is Myles Turner, who will have plenty of squads pursuing him to boost their chances of title contention.