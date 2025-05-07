Even with the Cleveland Cavaliers missing Evan Mobley and Darius Garland, it looked as though the Indiana Pacers were going to fall in Game 2 of their second-round matchup. A split during the first two games at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is nothing to scoff at, although it would have been a major missed opportunity if the Pacers weren't going to take advantage of the Cavs being shorthanded.

Surely enough, Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers never gave up, forcing a crucial turnover and hauling in an offensive rebound in the final 28 or so seconds of the game, setting up Haliburton's stunning game-winning stepback triple over Ty Jerome to give Indiana a 120-119 win and a 2-0 series lead.

There have now been two game-winning triples over the past two days, and Haliburton, along with Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, continue to show that they're built for the postseason moment. As a result, another Indiana sports icon, Caitlin Clark, was hyped up and celebrated her good friend's heroics in a thrilling Pacers win.

“TY!!!!!!!! WHAT A WIN !!!!!!” Clark wrote on her official account on X (formerly Twitter).

Clark and Haliburton have built a strong friendship over the past few years, and this friendship of theirs has only gotten stronger now that the former has made an even bigger name for herself now that she's with the Indiana Fever of the WNBA. There are plenty of parallels between Clark and Haliburton, with both of them transforming their respective franchises for the better in such a major way.

Surely, with Haliburton taking another leap for the Pacers in this year's playoffs, Clark will be even more inspired to lead the Fever to greater heights, especially now that she has a more stacked roster with her.

Tyrese Haliburton continues to show that he's Pacers' “good mom”

Tyrese Haliburton may not be the flashiest star in the NBA, nor does he fill up the scoring column like a prototypical number-one option. But he's in that Chris Paul-mold of a franchise cornerstone, and the Pacers are thriving as a result of his unselfishness and desire to make the right play on every possession.

Haliburton may have put up a quiet stat line of 19 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in the Pacers' Game 2 victory, but he went 7-11 from the field and made both of his attempts from beyond the arc — with one of those attempts coming at the most crucial juncture of the game. And he's proving himself as undoubtedly the Pacers' “good mom”.