The Indiana Pacers looked to start their preseason on a winning note when they visited the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Tuesday.

The game, however, was marred by an accidental collision between Delon Wright and Jaylen Clark in the second quarter. Clark tried to sneak in for the steal, but his head hit Wright's face, leaving the latter bloody.

The Pacers immediately grew concerned and surrounded Wright. The veteran stayed on the floor for several minutes. He eventually got up and went to the locker room.

Delon Wright was down for a while, but was able to get up as he headed back to the locker room 🙏 (via @NadineBabu)pic.twitter.com/3XrNvO9oEw https://t.co/JRoQYTDwv4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wright had two points in four minutes off the bench when he exited the contest.

The Pacers signed the 33-year-old playmaker last month to add more depth to their backcourt, which will sorely miss Tyrese Haliburton for an extended period due to his Achilles injury. Indiana was originally targeting Monte Morris, but when nothing came to fruition, the team acquired Wright.

The Pacers are his 11th team in what has been a journeyman career. Last season, he split time with the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks, averaging 3.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. He played quality minutes for the Knicks in the conference finals against the Pacers.

Wright could see a bigger role in Indiana, as he will share point duties with Andrew Nembhard and TJ McConnell. He has always been a tough on-ball defender as well with his size and length.

As of writing, the Pacers are leading the Timberwolves by double digits heading into the fourth quarter. Pascal Siakam has 12 points to spearhead the squad, while Anthony Edwards has 17 for Minnesota.