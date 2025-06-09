Coming off another incredible comeback win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the public's perception of the Indiana Pacers being this year's team of destiny only grew stronger. After all, what would explain their fourth bonkers comeback of this year's playoffs, and against an Oklahoma City Thunder team that has won 80 games thus far this season? However, they came crashing back down to earth in Game 2, suffering a 123-107 defeat to even up the series at one game apiece.

For the second consecutive game, the Pacers were below the pace yet again in the first half, with Chet Holmgren and Aaron Wiggins powering an incredible run for the Thunder in the second quarter that built a huge enough lead that they wouldn't relinquish. And for head coach Rick Carlisle, this is a major issue that they need to fix, as they cannot rely on their magical comeback ability game after game if they were to fulfill their dream of becoming NBA champions.

“Another bad first half. Obviously it was a big problem. We just played poorly. A little better in the second half. You can't be a team that's reactive and expect to be successful or have consistency,” Carlisle said after the game, per Tony East of Sports Illustrated.

Indeed, the Pacers cannot make it a habit to fall down by double digits and just hope to catch fire by the second half to mount yet another titillating comeback. They are never out of a ballgame, as they have proven time and time again in this year's playoffs, but against a team as defensively resolute as the Thunder, keeping in step with them will be of utmost importance as they look to regain control when the series resumes on Wednesday.

Pacers blow their tires in the second quarter

The Pacers were keeping pace with the Thunder in the first quarter, but then a scoring barrage from Holmgren created some separation that got Indiana out of its rhythm. It did not help that Wiggins went berserk from the field and gave OKC some very meaningful minutes off the bench all the while Indiana's bench players struggled to make their mark.

Indiana fell down by 18 at the half and simply could not string together enough stops to come back from a huge deficit against the Thunder yet again. On every aspect of the ball, the Pacers were outplayed, and they will have to go back to the drawing board for Game 3.