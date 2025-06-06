Since retiring from the NBA in 2019, Dwyane Wade has remained at the center of the spotlight. Now simply a fan of the game, Wade filmed his reaction to the Indiana Pacers' fourth-quarter comeback against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals. As the chaos led to another Tyrese Haliburton game-winner, Wade's reaction was on par with every other viewer worldwide.

As the sequence went down, Wade visibly supported Haliburton and the Pacers. The point guard's third game-winner of the 2025 playoffs got him out of his seat as he passionately declared Haliburton a “superstar.”

“Oh s***!” Wade said, via ‘Wy Network by Dwyane Wade.' “Yo! Oh my God. Superstar, superstar, superstar!”

“SUPERSTAR! SUPERSTAR!” Dwyane Wade’s LIVE REACTION of the Tyrese Haliburton Game Winner😳 pic.twitter.com/UgqSrZp2Cn — Wy Network by Dwyane Wade (@wynetwork) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wade posted the clip of his reaction on X, formerly Twitter, while teasing a full video release on his podcast channel. The 43-year-old started the ‘Wy Network with Dwyane Wade' channel in early 2024 and releases roughly two episodes per week.

Just one day before Game 1, Wade's channel released an episode breaking down why he believed the Pacers have a much better chance to win the NBA Finals than the odds suggest. Part of his argument was Haliburton's clutch scoring ability, which was on full display Thursday night.

Wade's support for the Pacers is fairly ironic, given the tension he used to have with the fan base. During his prime, Wade's Miami Heat endured several battles with Indiana in the playoffs, forming a bitter rivalry. While it is possible that he simply supported the comeback for excitement purposes, Wade seems to be a true fan of Haliburton.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers take shocking 1-0 lead over Thunder

Wade and the rest of the world watched Haliburton and the Pacers steal Game 1 from the Thunder, like they have done all postseason. ESPN play-by-play commentator Mike Breen called Indiana the “comeback kids,” a label that only feels appropriate given the team's recent unprecedented run.

While Haliburton is not solely responsible for the comeback victories, he tends to be the player who caps it off in the final moments. His Game 1 game-winner was his fourth game-tying or go-ahead basket in the final five seconds, the most in a single postseason in NBA history.

Following Game 1's chaotic ending, the Pacers and Thunder will have three days to reset before meeting back on the court. The series remains in Oklahoma City for Game 2, which is scheduled to tip off Sunday, June 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.