After several years with the Los Angeles Clippers, Ivica Zubac is starting over again with a different team following his trade to the Indiana Pacers.

While there are significant adjustments to be made on the part of Zubac as he embarks on a new journey in his pro career in the NBA, he is excited about what is in store for him on the court, especially once Tyrese Haliburton is back from an injury.

“I’m very excited that I’m on a team with a point guard like him,” the 28-year-old Zubac said about what he feels about the idea of playing alongside Haliburton (via Indiana's X account).

“He’s probably one of the best in the league at what he does,” added the former second-round pick of the Los Angeles Lakers at the 2016 NBA Draft.

Haliburton is not playing in the entire 2025-26 NBA season due to a devastating injury he suffered in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. It can be recalled that the former Iowa State Cyclones star tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Without Haliburton running the show on the court for them, the Pacers have become one of the worst teams this season, as Indiana only has 13 wins to show through 54 games. With the Pacers in a seemingly transitional campaign, there is no need for them to rush Zubac's debut.

The 7-foot, 240-pound center is dealing with an ankle issue and has yet to make his appearance in Indiana colors since the team acquired him from the Clippers along with Kobe Brown in exchange for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson and a mix of future draft picks.