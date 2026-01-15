Only three things are certain in life: Death, taxes, and Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff doing a reverse dunk in a game.

It has become Huff's trademark move, with fans even joking that the 7-foot-1 pivot does not know how to dunk normally.

In the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Huff unleashed his favorite slam after sealing Jamal Shead in the paint.

It's always a reverse slam for Jay Huff 🔃pic.twitter.com/0mnx15HfJX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 15, 2026

At this point, maybe he needs to copyright it or something. As the ancient philosophers said: If you can do anything in reverse, my guy, you do it.

The Pacers, however, lost to the Raptors, 115-101, to fall to 9-32, including 7-16 at home. Toronto, meanwhile, improved to 25-17, including 12-8 on the road.

Huff finished with seven points, four rebounds, and three blocks in 16 minutes. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.

Indiana acquired the 28-year-old Huff via a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies in the offseason, hoping that he could fill in the void left by Myles Turner, who signed with the Milwaukee Bucks. Huff, however, has been largely inconsistent—except for dunking with his back towards the rim—although he has been more productive in recent games.

The undrafted big man out of Virginia is averaging 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks. He has split minutes at center with Tony Bradley, Isaiah Jackson, and Micah Porter, as coach Rick Carlisle has been trying to find the right mix with their injury-stricken lineup.

The Pacers will try to bounce back on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.