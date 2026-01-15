Brandon Ingram delivered another defining performance Wednesday night as the Toronto Raptors closed out a 115–101 road win over the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Toronto saw a 27-point lead trimmed to four late but responded with poise and execution to move to 3–0 against Indiana in the season series, with one matchup remaining in February.

During Ingram’s 30-point performance, a powerful third-quarter dunk stood out as a defining moment that helped keep momentum on Toronto’s side. The play pushed the Raptors' lead to 77–62 with 7:17 remaining in the third quarter and reinforced his impact after returning from a thumb injury.

The Raptors took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the emphatic dunk from Ingram during the third-quarter run.

“OH MY 🤯 INCOMING B.I. SLAM

VOTE THIS MAN INTO THE ALL-STAR NOW”

OH MY 🤯 INCOMING B.I. SLAM

VOTE THIS MAN INTO THE ALL-STAR NOW https://t.co/0LAA7C9xKe pic.twitter.com/X3wq0hytU8 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 15, 2026

Article Continues Below

The Raptors continued to apply pressure deep into the fourth quarter as Indiana attempted to mount a comeback. After the Pacers cut the deficit to four, Toronto steadied the game through disciplined half court offense and timely defensive stops, reestablishing control down the stretch.

Ingram finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal while logging 36 minutes. His ability to dictate tempo late opened opportunities for teammates and limited the Pacers' ability to sustain momentum.

The Raptors’ defensive activity also played a key role, forcing Indiana into difficult late-clock possessions and limiting second-chance opportunities as the game wore on. Toronto’s balance on both ends reflected a team comfortable closing on the road.

With the victory over the Pacers on Wednesday night, Toronto moved to 25-17 on the season, closing the gap to just half a game behind the No. 3 seed Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference, thereby further solidifying Ingram as a reliable late-game performer during a critical period of the season.