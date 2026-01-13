Are the Indiana Pacers turning a corner? They might just be. On Monday night, the Pacers won their third consecutive game, taking advantage of a matchup against the Jaylen Brown-less Boston Celtics en route to earning a 98-96 victory. This latest Pacers win was courtesy of a game-winning floater from Pascal Siakam, who spun away from Derrick White and floated home a high-arching teardrop over Neemias Queta to seal the win.

While Siakam deservedly earned the headlines after he emerged as the hero for the Pacers, as he has been for the team all season long, the whole team has been getting their swagger back as of late, and that should not go unnoticed. In particular, Jay Huff is back to making fools of his defenders by utilizing his famous reverse-centric dunk package.

On Monday night, Huff had another signature moment. With two Celtics defenders closing out on a three-point attempt of his during the second quarter, the Pacers center, rather surprisingly, put the ball on the floor and drove all the way to the basket. But instead of settling for a humdrum one-handed jam, Huff found a way to dunk the ball in reverse fashion, as he's become famous for throughout his career.

JAY HUFF PUMP FAKE TO REVERSE DUNK. DEMON.pic.twitter.com/iJIVrOHyZM — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 13, 2026

Huff ended the night with 20 points on 8-12 shooting from the field to go along with two steals and one block — emerging once more as a key piece for this depleted Pacers team.

Jay Huff is a keeper for the Pacers

While Huff is not the long-term solution for the Pacers at center, they did well in buying low on him from the Memphis Grizzlies this past offseason. At the very least, Huff is a shot-blocking machine (he's the current league leader in blocks), and he can knock down threes. That skillset deserves a home in the NBA, and Indiana has to make sure he stays there for the foreseeable future.

Huff would be an incredible backup for the Pacers to have as they look to return to contending ways next season.