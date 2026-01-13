Pascal Siakam came to the rescue with a game-winning shot in the Indiana Pacers' matchup against the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Siakam is going through his 10th season in the NBA, his third with the Pacers. The 2025-26 campaign has been brutal for Indiana, suffering multiple injuries after making a historic run to the 2025 NBA Finals. While playoff contention will most likely not be on the team's radar until next season, Siakam intends on helping Indiana fans be happy with great moments throughout the campaign.

His time to shine came in the final seconds of the game against Boston. The score was even at 96 apiece as Siakam had possession of the ball. Despite facing tough defense from the Celtics, the star big man found an opening to get a shot off and bank in the game-winner.

PASCAL SIAKAM HITS THE FLOATER TO GIVE INDY THE WIN 🚨 3 straight wins for the Pacers!

How Pascal Siakam, Pacers played against Celtics

It was an excellent clutch moment for Pascal Siakam to pull off, helping the Pacers stun the Celtics in the process.

Boston missed Jaylen Brown as he was absent due to injury. Despite that, they competed with Indiana as both teams took it down to the wire before Siakam's game-winner.

Perimeter shooting and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Pacers prevailed in both categories by making 16 3-pointers and creating 29 assists. It wasn't the same for the Celtics as they converted nine triples and dished out 22 assists.

Four players scored in double-digits for Indiana in the win, including Siakam. He led the team with a stat line of 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block. He shot 10-of-15 from the field and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line. Jay Huff came next with 20 points and three rebounds, Andrew Nembhard had 13 points and nine assists, while Jarace Walker provided 11 points and seven rebounds.

Indiana improved to a 9-31 record on the season but remain at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games behind the Washington Wizards and four games behind the Brooklyn Nets.

Rolling with three straight wins, the Pacers will look forward to their next matchup. They remain at home when they host the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. ET.