The Indiana Pacers are on a roll.

After watching Tyrese Haliburton almost deliver an all-time embarrassment with a premature Game 1 choke gesture, Rick Carlisle's squad has been cruising, going up 2-0 against the New York Knicks at Maddison Square Garden on the way to a pair of contests back home at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They've gotten incredible production from Pascal Siakam, shot the ball out of the building, and even overcome some seriously impressive showings by Jalen Brunson to leave his team winless in front of their ecstatic home audience.

One basketball fan who was incredibly impressed by what Siakam and the Pacers have put together is none other than Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who took to social media after the game to celebrate the visitors for turning in another incredible effort on their way to a 2-0 start to the series.

“Indiana Pacers shocked the world again by beating the New York Knicks 114-109 at home. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 39 points!” Magic Johnson declared. “They are playing great full court pressure defense and excellent team basketball on offense. That’s why they are up 2-0 in the Series!”

Heading into the series, the Pacers were understandable underdogs in Games 1, in Game 2, and in the series as a whole, as the Knicks had the higher seed, won more games, and took down both the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics on the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. Sure, the Pacers have a pair of All-Stars, the same number as the Knicks, but how would they handle players like OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart?

Well, as it turns out, pretty darn well.

With the series now heading to Indiana for Game 3 and Game 4, fans will have to see if the Pacers can keep their momentum going and put the Knicks out of their misery without taking the series back to Madison Square Garden. One fan who will be keeping a close eye on the outcome is undoubtedly Johnson, as at this point, he's locked into the series until the end, be that in two more games or five.