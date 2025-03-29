For almost a decade, Myles Turner has been a cornerstone of the Indiana Pacers. Over the years, he has earned a reputation as one of the league’s top stretch bigs, drawing interest from numerous teams. Despite being at the center of trade speculation—most recently earlier this year—the 29-year-old has continued to call Indiana home.

Turner and the Pacers have built a strong foundation, but his future with the team remains uncertain. Set to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason, he isn't eligible for a contract extension. Despite a decade of loyalty between both sides, the Pacers now face the risk of losing him, as Turner will have the freedom to sign anywhere this summer.

Indiana might have to step out of their comfort zone to keep Myles Turner. ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted that while the Pacers wants to retain the center, doing so will take some “maneuvering” to stay under the luxury tax.

“Team sources told me the Pacers absolutely want to keep Turner, who is closing in on his 700th game for the franchise,” Windhorst said on Friday. “But Indiana has to manage a cash crunch. They are currently projected to be about $22 million below next season's luxury tax without Turner, and he'll probably be looking for a significant raise on his current $19.9 million salary. The Pacers haven't paid the luxury tax since 2005, and there are no plans to go into it next season, sources said. Keeping Turner is going to require some negotiating and some maneuvering.”

The Pacers are in a tight financial spot if they want to re-sign Myles Turner

Re-signing Turner this offseason would likely push the Pacers into luxury tax territory—something they haven’t done in 20 years. On top of that, Bennedict Mathurin is eligible for a rookie-scale extension, adding to their financial decisions. The Pacers could become an expensive team, but according to Windhorst, they have “no plans” to enter the luxury tax next season. That stance might lead to Turner leaving in free agency.

After locking in Siakam and Nembhard last year, the Pacers face a tough financial hurdle in keeping both Turner and Mathurin without exceeding the tax or future salary aprons. If the Pacers re-sign Turner in free agency, league sources indicate that teams will quickly start exploring trade opportunities for Nembhard, with McConnell also drawing interest.

Turner’s future with the Pacers is still uncertain, leaving the team with a crucial decision. They must choose between maintaining roster continuity or preserving financial flexibility. Turner has been a key contributor to the Pacers’ success, and letting him walk without compensation could create significant challenges for the franchise.

Turner's hard to replace spot in Indiana

The Pacers also lack a true replacement for Turner. Few big men in the league surpass him, and none seem realistically attainable for Indiana. Given the circumstances, investing in Turner, regardless of the financial implications, appears to be the most logical path forward.

Turner put up 15.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 40.2% from three on 5.5 attempts per night. He also provides strong rim protection, averaging nearly two blocks per game. Most importantly, he seamlessly fits into the Pacers' fast-paced system alongside point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

This summer's free agency market is shaping up to be underwhelming, with top names like LeBron James and James Harden (player option) likely staying put. As a result, expect significant trades to dominate the offseason—but don't count on Myles Turner being part of the action.