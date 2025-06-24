The Indiana Pacers' storybook 2025 postseason run ended in heartbreak Sunday night with a 103–91 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. It marked the franchise’s first Finals appearance since 2000 and concluded a remarkable stretch that saw Indiana defy expectations and reach the championship stage despite entering the playoffs as underdogs.

The loss was compounded by a devastating first-quarter injury to star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who tore his Achilles just seven minutes into the game. At the time of the injury, Haliburton had already scored nine points and appeared poised to deliver a signature performance on the league’s biggest stage. His early exit proved costly, as the Pacers struggled offensively in his absence and were unable to keep pace with the Thunder.

Despite the somber ending, Haliburton drew praise across the NBA for his playoff performance and the composure he displayed throughout the postseason. On Tuesday’s episode of First Take, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst offered a heartfelt reflection on what Haliburton had still “won,” even as Indiana fell short of the title.

“Tyrese, I know that you did not win this game and I know that you are facing a long recovery,” Windhorst said. “But you did win something: You won over millions of new fans because if you didn’t know Tyrese Haliburton and the type of player he is and the type of clutch player he is, you know him now after seeing those shots.”

Tyrese Haliburton’s standout postseason earned league-wide respect despite the Pacers’ Finals loss

Haliburton had averaged 17.3 points, 8.6 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game throughout the 2025 NBA Playoffs and had been instrumental in the Pacers’ victories over the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks. His high basketball IQ, elite passing, and timely shot-making were central to Indiana’s deep run.

Windhorst emphasized that Haliburton’s reputation around the league had also reached new heights.

“The second thing is you won over the respect of everybody in this league because I’m watching on social media as all of these players are reacting to seeing this moment,” Windhorst said. “They all respect what you did… Tyrese may have not gotten a championship, but he made a statement for the rest of his life the way he handled himself in this situation and over the last two months.”

The Thunder, led by league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, capitalized on the Pacers’ misfortune and delivered a strong second half to secure the franchise’s first NBA championship since relocating to Oklahoma City. Gilgeous-Alexander finished Game 7 with 29 points and was named Finals MVP.

Windhorst concluded by noting Haliburton’s early rhythm in Game 7 and how it could have altered the outcome.

“One of the biggest, heartbreaking things about this whole situation is he was playing great,” Windhorst added. “I hate to say it, but he might’ve scored 40 points in this game… we’ll never know.”

Though the Pacers fell short of the title, Haliburton’s emergence as a franchise cornerstone and respected league figure remained one of the defining stories of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.