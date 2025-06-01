On Saturday evening, the Indiana Pacers punched their ticket to their first NBA Finals in over two decades with a resounding Game 6 win vs the New York Knicks. While this game was closely contested through the first half, Indiana's superior depth and shotmaking ultimately got the best of New York in the second half en route to a blowout victory.

One key storyline throughout this series was the fact that former Knicks killer Reggie Miller was on the sidelines for every game commentating for TNT, which some New York fans were not huge fans of.

After the Game 6 victory, Miller joined the Pacers on the court and helped give out some of the celebratory hardware.

He then took to Instagram to give his thoughts on the series, including taking aim at some of the celebrity fans in attendance at Knicks home games.

“Dressed in all black like the OMEN!! Congratulations to my beloved @pacers for their 2nd trip to the @nba Finals. I also want to congratulate the @nyknicks for another hard fought series, have ZERO ill will towards that’s organization,” wrote Miller. “BUUUTTTTT, to all the fake a** NY fans and celebrities not named @officialspikelee and @tracymorgan, enjoy your nice Summer Cancun vacation.”

In the post, Miller would appear to be taking aim at celebrities like Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller, each of whom he tagged in the photo, although it should be noted that those two each have well-chronicled histories of supporting the Knicks long before the team was good.

Article Continues Below

A huge win for the Pacers

The Pacers now sit just four games away from their first championship in franchise history, but they have a tall task ahead of them in the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This matchup will pit the NBA's best defense against one of its best offenses, and it will be interesting to see how the Thunder opt to try to defend star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Still, right now, Pacers fans are reveling in the glory of having advanced to the game's biggest stage, taking out their biggest rival in the process.