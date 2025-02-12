The formerly hot Indiana Pacers (29-23) are starting to cool since Myles Turner suffered a cervical strain last week against the Los Angeles Clippers. His absence was especially obvious in Tuesday night's 128-115 loss to the visiting New York Knicks (35-18), as Karl-Anthony Towns feasted in Gainbridge Fieldhouse for 40 points and 12 rebounds. Josh Hart added 30 and 10 of his own on sensational 12-of-16 shooting. Indy's unsuccessful showing prompted Shaquille O'Neal to make a scathing evaluation.

“I think it's safe to say {the Knicks} own the Pacers right now,” the all-time great center and current analyst said on “NBA on TNT” after the game. WNBA legend Candace Parker pushed back on O'Neal's strong opinion, pointing back to the Pacers' triumph over New York in the 2024 playoffs. Even if Shaq does not wish to look to the past, it might be a bit hasty to suggest this is a one-sided rivalry.

Can Pacers vanquish the Knicks again if need be?

The Knicks have won two of three meetings between the two teams in 2024-25, perhaps motivated to redeem last season's ouster. They were banged-up in their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against the Pacers, with OG Anunoby's hamstring injury being a particularly devastating blow. Indiana still seized the moment, though, scrapping its way past New York in the seven-game series.

But Towns was not on the court for that face-off. The All-Star big could pose significant problems for head coach Rick Carlisle's squad. Interior depth is a potential issue that the Knicks are keen on exploiting. The stars will have to neutralize whatever limitations that may exist.

Although Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton played efficiently enough on Tuesday, the Pacers needed more against the third-place team in the East. The former led Indy with 24 points and the latter posted 16 points and eight assists in defeat. Thomas Bryant provided immense contributions, recording 18 points and nine boards, and Ben Sheppard scored 12 points in 14 minutes off the bench. And yet, New York still faced little resistance in the fourth quarter.

Both franchises are in good position ahead of the NBA All-Star break. They will not play again for the rest of the regular season, and if the current standings hold, the Pacers and Knicks cannot collide until the conference finals. If they do cross paths in the playoffs, though, Indiana might be wise to use Shaquille O'Neal's blunt statement as bulletin board material.