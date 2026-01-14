It has not been an easy ride for Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, whose fiancée, Jade Jones, revealed his “struggle” amid the rehab of his torn Achilles injury.

Speaking to The Athletic, Jones discussed Haliburton's rehab journey for his Achilles injury. Luckily, the Pacers star is on the mend, as he has gotten through the “hardest” part of the journey.

“The first couple months when he literally couldn’t walk were the hardest,” Jones said. “Tyrese doesn’t ever stop. He’s never experienced an injury like this in his career so it’s been an adjustment for him to be able to play basketball. It was something we’ve never had to overcome before.

“That was a struggle,” she added.

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton's fiancée, Jade Jones, has been by his side through his injury rehab

Luckily for Haliburton, he has had a strong support system around him during the recovery process. While Jones acknowledged that there are “hard days,” Haliburton remains “so easy to support.”

“Tyrese is so easy to support because he’s just a happy human being,” Haliburton's fiancée revealed. “There are hard days and I just feel like we’re trying to focus on what we can control in the situation and what we can look forward to. …He was so excited to come home and tell me that he shot a free throw. We can’t control his injury, but we’ve accepted it for what it is.

“We celebrate his wins,” Jones continued.

Haliburton suffered his injury in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. It occurred in the first quarter, taking him out of the equation in the crucial game.

The Pacers would go on to lose the game. They also lost Haliburton for the entire 2025-26 NBA season due to his injury. So, he still has a long road ahead before his return to the court.