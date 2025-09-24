It goes without saying that Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Tyrese Haliburton is a strong advocate for women in basketball. In every which way, he has been the Fever's biggest cheerleader during their current playoff run.

On Wednesday, that love was extended following the passing of Indiana basketball legend Nancy Leonard at the age of 93. She was known as the “first lady of Indiana basketball”. Haliburton posted a tribute to her on his social media page.

“The First Lady of Indiana basketball. Before every game, I knew I could count on a wink and a smile behind the bench. There is no Pacers basketball without Nancy Leonard. Can’t wait to see the day her name is in the rafters where it belongs. RIP to a legend and a beautiful soul💛”

Essentially, Leonard was a pioneer for women in professional basketball. She became the first woman to be an assistant General Manger of an NBA team. A role she held from 1976 to 1980 while working alongside her husband and Hall of Fame coach Bob Leonard.

At the time, the Pacers were making the transition from the ABA to the NBA. In 1977, she played a pivotal role in saving the franchise from virtual extinction by hosting a telethon and giving out season tickets.

Luckily, Leonard was able to witness the Pacers make the NBA Finals this past summer. At the same time, she got to see Haliburton come through in the clutch at key moments in the postseason.

Tyrese Haliburton's sustained support for women in basketball at all levels

The kind words Haliburton had to offer Leonard is the latest example of a man who is open about his support for women in basketball. Whether it is on the court or in the front office.

As the Fever make their improbable run, he has been there every step of the way.

If anything he is picking up where Kobe Bryant left off. After all, Kobe was deeply invested in the WNBA and understood that his daughter Gianna had aspirations to play one day. As a result, he cultivated solidarity with the players in the league.

Halliburton is following suit in more ways than one.