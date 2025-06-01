Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton roasted Obi Toppin after clinching a trip to the NBA Finals. It was another group effort for the Eastern Conference's No. 4 seed on Saturday in this 125-108 Game 6 win over the New York Knicks. The Pacers have won the Eastern Conference crown for the first time since 2000, and a former Knick played a critical role in that accomplishment. Obi Toppin was phenomenal on both ends against his former team.

The 27-year-old went 7/11 from the field with 18 points, six rebounds, and three huge blocks. It was that defensive performance that caught Haliburton's eye, and he gave a hilarious statement on Toppin's efforts.

“He had three blocks? Wow. We are always messing with him cuz he's got all that athleticism, but just doesn't use it on the defensive end sometimes.”

The Pacers got what they deserved in this series

Indiana was the more consistent, cohesive, and disciplined team between these two historic rivals. Saturday night was the culmination of that reality. The Pacers consistently used their depth, pace, and relentless ball pressure to overwhelm the Knicks, causing 17 turnovers and scoring 34 points off those giveaways. Indiana additionally outscored New York by 15 on fast-break points. In addition to Toppin, there were plenty of other heroes for head coach Rick Carlisle's team.

Pascal Siakam set the tone in the first half. The three-time All-Star is playing the best basketball of his life and was subsequently named Eastern Conference Finals MVP for his efforts. Tyrese Haliburton continued to show why he is one of the best closers in the NBA, scoring eleven critical points in the fourth quarter to put the Knicks away. The superstar point guard additionally had 13 assists, keeping the team in rhythm throughout the contest. Meanwhile, on the other end, Andrew Nembhard gave Jalen Brunson fits in Game 6, holding the All-NBA point guard to just 19 points and five turnovers.

In addition to Toppin and the starters, Thomas Bryant played his best game of the postseason, putting up eleven points. Seven players scored in double figures, a trend that will need to continue for the Pacers to bring the franchise its first-ever championship. The Oklahoma City Thunder are a relentless defensive team that will do everything they can to disrupt Haliburton at the point of attack while also throwing several physical bodies at Siakam. Indiana must stay as unpredictable and versatile as ever to pull this upset.

Overall, this group has been underestimated the entire postseason. That trend will likely continue heading into this series, but that's squarely within the Pacers' comfort zone. Even after winning the Eastern Conference, Indiana still has a huge chip on its shoulder.