The Indiana Pacers are only one win away from their first trip back to the NBA Finals in 25 years. Coming off a heartbreaking Game 3 defeat in which they allowed the New York Knicks to come back from 20 points down, Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers took care of business in Game 4, starting off strong in both halves and keeping the Knicks at bay for much of the game en route to a 130-121 win that gives them a 3-1 lead in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals.

Haliburton, in particular, was as control of the game as he can get, and he showed on the grand ECF stage just how impactful he can be and why many consider him to be a true superstar unlike a few pundits. The Pacers floor general put up 32 points, 13 rebounds, and 15 assists without turning the ball over, and in so doing, he continued to cement himself as already one of the best players in the storied history of the franchise.

As pointed out by the official ClutchPoints account on X (formerly Twitter), Haliburton is now the franchise's all-time leader in playoff triple-doubles, with two. He broke a four-way tie between him, Victor Oladipo, Paul George, and Mark Jackson, showing just how much he raises his game when the stakes are at their highest even though it's only his second go-around in the playoffs in his career.

Haliburton may not be the typical high-volume scoring star, instead preferring to be unselfish and make his teammates better, but he showed in Game 4 that he can do it all. The Pacers take after Haliburton's high-octane, unselfish style of basketball, and now, they're one win away from making it back to the NBA Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers to go for the kill in Game 5

Tyrese Haliburton was at his best in Game 4, and it may have been due to the return of his father, John, to Gainbridge Fieldhouse after being exiled following his dust-up with Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the first round of the playoffs.

Haliburton put up a monster, Luka Doncic-esque triple-double all while being a pest on defense, playing the passing lanes to perfection by recording four steals. Moreover, he allowed the Pacers to go downhill, their strongest suit on offense, and allowed them to play with the rhythm they lacked when they melted down in Game 3.

It's safe to say that this playoff run has made Haliburton one of the most beloved players in the NBA. The goal now for the Pacers is to finish the Knicks off in Game 5 and not give them any ideas of a 3-1 comeback.