The Indiana Pacers will allow Tyrese Haliburton's dad John to attend Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. John Haliburton had been banned from Pacers games after an incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo at the end of the Pacers' first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, but now he'll be able to watch home games in a suite at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. John Haliburton will still not attend Pacers playoff road games for the time being.

Tyrese Haliburton's dad made waves by talking trash to Giannis after Indiana completed a stunning Game 5 comeback to end Milwaukee's season in the first round for a second straight year. Antetokounmpo took issue with John Haliburton's comments and went after him, resulting in a chaotic scene. The younger Haliburton immediately apologized for his dad's actions, and John also later apologized to Giannis.

John Haliburton won't be able to do any meaningful trash talking from a suite, but he'll surely be fired up no matter what happens. He was caught on video going wild after the Pacers' stunning Game 1 comeback at Madison Square Garden.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers will try to bounce back in Game 4

Indiana looked like it was on its way to an Eastern Conference Finals sweep when it went up 20 points at home in Sunday's Game 3. Unfortunately for the Pacers, their offense totally fell apart in rare fashion, resulting in a blown lead and a 106-100 loss.

Indiana is hoping John Haliburton will bring some good luck in order to take command of the series again. Tyrese Haliburton didn't have his best performance in Game 3 with 20 points, seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and three turnovers while shooting 7-of-15 from the field and 2-of-8 from 3-point range. Still, his production has been pretty consistent, and he had been a clutch monster until the Game 3 loss.

Tyrese Haliburton’s averages since his father, John, was banned from attending live games: 19.0 PPG

8.0 APG

1.1 SPG

49.5 FG%

6-2 RECORD https://t.co/nOoQN8kH4K — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Will the Pacers be able to bounce back after their own collapse and first clutch loss of the playoffs? John Haliburton will be in the building to find out.