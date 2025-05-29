With the debate about Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton being a superstar, another person within the basketball world gave their point of view on the topic, being former player Gilbert Arenas. As some have even compared the Pacers point guard to Stephen Curry, Arenas would speak on where Haliburton ranks as a superstar or even the chance of being the face of the NBA.

Arenas would speak on his show “Gil's Arena” about Haliburton and list the traits that make him a likable personality in the league, but he expressed that he still needs a flair that other players have. He would use that Curry comparison in saying he needs to accomplish, possibly a title, which could lead to more people viewing him in that type of way.

“Listening to him talk, he's an attractive guy, he seems funny. He has a fast-paced style. He's gonna have to be like Curry,” Arenas said. “Win one of those years where all the celebrities is like, ‘oh s***,' that's how he becomes it. Because he wasn't that growing up. He wasn't ranked growing up. That's how it works.

“He's gonna have to be like [Steph] Curry… If the kids don't look at it and say, ‘Oh, I wanna be like that,' then it doesn't matter… Winning takes it to another level.” Gilbert Arenas on Tyrese Haliburton becoming the face of the league 🤔pic.twitter.com/vkPzMWPzP5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The conversation around Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton continues

Article Continues Below

While the Pacers are looking to make the NBA Finals after winning Game 4, giving them a 3-1 series lead over the New York Knicks, the conversation around Haliburton being a top player has grown louder. However, the discussion has gone to whether the 25-year-old is a superstar in the landscape of the league, which Arenas questions, saying that players such as Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Magic Johnson had a big personality on top of winning titles.

“If you think about superstars, Kobe was a superstar in high school. If the kids don't look at it and say, ‘Oh, I want to be like that,' then it doesn't matter,” Arenas said. “Our stars that built this NBA, they did it both. Magic has it all, Michael Jordan has it all, winning takes it to another level, but the personality is what starts it.”

Haliburton is more focused on leading Indiana to their first NBA Finals since 2000 and maybe their first title in franchise history, but they have to close out the Knicks in Game 5 on Thursday.