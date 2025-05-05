May 5, 2025 at 10:58 AM ET

A shocking Game 1 win left the Indiana Pacers in shock against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although the Cavs are the Eastern Conference's best team, Tyrese Haliburton made sure to know that.

He explained what his message was via ESPN to his teammates following the monumental win.

“It gives us a lot of momentum for sure, and you can feel good about it for the night,” Haliburton said Sunday. “But this is the best team in our conference.

“They play very hard. They don't lose a ton, so they're going to respond. We've got to be prepared for that going into Game 2.”

Luck might be on Indiana's side for this series, as Cavs guard Darius Garland missed Game 1 with a sprained big toe. A Jared Greenberg injury report confirmed that this injury would sideline him for a week or two in the regular season.

However, the playoffs will have anyone playing until the wheels fall off.

Still, a win is a win in the playoffs, and the Pacers know that. After all, Haliburton had 22 points and 13 assists in the game. He took what the Cavs gave him and did whatever he wanted.

Tyrese Haliburton knows the Pacers should take the Cavs seriously

Even though they're missing Garland, a win is a win. Indiana needs three more to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. After all, the franchise eliminated the New York Knicks last season in the second round, who were heavily favored.

At that time, Haliburton continued to do his usual work on the court, dicing defenses and picking them apart.

Still, the Pacers know how good the Cavs are. While they won, it was only by nine points on the Cavs' home floor. Great teams usually don't play two bad games in a row, so that's worth noting.

Not to mention, Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson will likely draw up a unique game plan for Game 2.

Simultaneously, Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle has been in this position before. He likely has something up his sleeve for the game and has counters for counters.

Either way, the Pacers are airing on the side of caution with the Cavs. They understand that this might be a one-game blunder. As a result, Haliburton wants to tread lightly, considering Cleveland won 64 games in the regular season.

At the end of the day, going up 1-0 on the East's best team isn't for the faint of heart. It's a testament to how good Indiana is. Still, they want to make sure they don't get overconfident and let their guard down.