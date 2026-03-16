The GOAT debate between the NBA's Michael Jordan and LeBron James will never be settled, but Michael B. Jordan's Oscar win for Sinners has sparked a new direction for it.

In the wake of Jordan taking home his first-ever Oscar for Best Actor, new jokes have emerged connecting it to the Jordan-James debate. Of course, Michael B. Jordan shares the first and last name of the Chicago Bulls icon, who is always compared to James.

Fair or not, some have begun making quips at Jordan's expense. One X, formerly Twitter, user wrote, “If there’s a young actor named LeBron B James we could have an interesting debate in a few years.”

Someone else took to BlueSky to make a similar joke. They claimed that an Oscar win by a LeBron B. James may restart the never-ending debate.

“The Oscars last night fully settled a decade-long conversation about GOATs, but if LeBron B. James ever wins an award for acting, we can start it back up again,” they wrote.

Michael B. Jordan finally wins an Oscar for his role in Sinners

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On Sunday, Mar. 15, 2026, Jordan won Best Actor for his dual roles in Sinners. This was his first nomination, giving him a perfect record at the ceremony.

Heading into the 2026 Oscars, Sinners was the most-nominated movie with 16. Jordan was one of four winners from the movie, as Ryan Coogler received a Best Original Screenplay win, Ludwig Göransson received a Best Original Score award, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw won Best Cinematography.

However, while Sinners made history for its 16 nominations, it also set the record for the most losses (12) by a movie. Still, surely Jordan is grateful to be one of the four winners.

He has a long history with Coogler. Their first collaboration was in 2013's Fruitvale Station. They have since worked together on all of Coogler's movies, including Black Panther and Creed.