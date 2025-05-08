When Jalen Brunson takes the court with the New York Knicks, coach Tom Thibodeau looks beyond his starting point guard. He sees a player forged through years of tutelage from his father, Rick Brunson, a member of Thibodeau's coaching staff.

To Thibodeau, that father-son relationship is not merely emotional; it's a competitive advantage.

“I believe the relationship definitely benefits him,” Thibodeau said in a press conference, per Bob Krivitsky of Forbes. “He's gained a lot by having his father in the pro league. Just being around a pro gym his entire life with pros. I believe the way he's made up, he's a sponge. He's been a student of the game, and he's never content; he's always looking to improve.”

Thibodeau has known Rick Brunson for years. Their connection began in 2010 when Rick joined Thibodeau's coaching staff with the Chicago Bulls.

They built a strong professional bond, rooted in their shared understanding of the game. When Rick was added to the Knicks’ coaching staff in June 2022, Thibodeau knew it wasn’t just about adding another assistant. He believed that Rick’s presence would accelerate Jalen’s growth in New York.

Jalen's road to the Knicks began with the Dallas Mavericks, who selected him with their 33rd pick in 2018. He spent his early seasons proving himself as a smart, reliable guard, bursting open during the 2021–2022 playoffs.

His performances were noticed by the Knicks, who signed him to a four-year, $104 million deal in 2022. Thibodeau recognized Jalen as a player who was more than talented—he recognized someone who got the game on a different level because he'd spent years studying alongside pros.

“Just being around a pro gym with pros his entire life, he understands what it takes,” Thibodeau stated. He gives credit to Rick for providing that knowledge early in life. As a nine-year NBA veteran, Rick's play and business acumen evidently made an impression on Jalen. It's the type of basketball education that cannot be taught in a training camp or classroom.

Since arriving in the Knicks, Jalen has scored more than 20 points per game and was awarded Clutch Player of the Year in 2025. Thibodeau credited his maturity and composure, frequently citing his background as the main reason why he's managed to navigate pressure situations so comfortably. “He's been a student of the game, and he's never satisfied,” Thibodeau said. “That's what makes him special.”

For Thibodeau, having Rick on staff isn't only beneficial—it's by design. And as the Knicks push into the playoffs, Thibodeau's confidence in the Brunsons is as strong as ever.