The Los Angeles Clippers will visit the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at Golden 1 Center. Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac are questionable on the team's injury report. Powell is dealing with right shoulder soreness, while Zubac has a right ankle sprain.

Here's everything we know about both players' injuries and playing statuses vs. the Kings.

Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac injury status vs. Kings

Powell missed Wednesday's 134-117 win over the Houston Rockets due to his shoulder ailment. Zubac played 35 minutes during the victory, posting 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists on 9-of-13 shooting but appearing on the Clippers' injury report afterward. Questionable tags indicate both players are managing injuries but will have a chance to suit up vs. the Kings.

Powell and Zubac have been two of the NBA's top breakout players this season. The former has played a pivotal role in replacing Paul George's offensive production, averaging 22.1 points per game on 49/42/81 shooting splits. Powell is one of four players averaging 20-plus points on that efficiency or better, alongside Kevin Durant, Karl-Anthony Towns and Zach LaVine.

Zubac has emerged as a two-way force for Los Angeles. The 27-year-old has averaged career-highs across the board with 16.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game on 62.6 percent shooting. Zubac, Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis are the NBA's only players averaging over 16 points and 12 rebounds on 55 percent shooting or better.

Nicolas Batum will be sidelined for the Kings matchup due to a right groin strain.

Friday's game will have significant playoff seeding ramifications. The Clippers hold the same record as the Denver Nuggets (48-32) but sit in fifth place due to a tiebreaker. Both teams are one game ahead of the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves. If the season ended today, Los Angeles would face Denver in the 4-5 matchup ahead of a likely second-round meeting with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Tyronn Lue's squad has won 16 of its last 19 games, ranking first in offense, third in defense and first in net rating (14.1).

Meanwhile, the Kings are fighting to maintain home court in the 9-10 play-in game. They hold a one-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks entering Friday's Clippers matchup. Sacramento has won three of its last four games following a 4-12 stretch.

Malik Monk (Left Calf; Strain) and Jake LaRavia (Left Thumb; Incomplete Scaphoid Fracture) will be sidelined vs. Los Angeles. Keegan Murray (Lower Back; Inflammation) is questionable.

So, regarding whether Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac are playing tonight vs. the Kings, the Clippers shouldn't put either player out there if they are at risk for further injury. However, a win would go a long way toward solidifying their playoff seeding outside of the play-in tournament.

Clippers injury report

Nicolas Batum: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Groin; Strain

Amir Coffey: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Inflammation

Patty Mills: Out – Injury/Illness – N/a; Illness

Norman Powell: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Shoulder; Soreness

Ivica Zubac: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Ankle; Sprain

Kings injury report

Isaiah Crawford: Out – G League – Two-Way

Mason Jones: Out – G League – Two-Way

Jake LaRavia: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Thumb; Incomplete Scaphoid Fracture

Malik Monk: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Calf; Strain

Keegan Murray: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Lower Back; Inflammation