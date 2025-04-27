The Los Angeles Clippers outscored the Denver Nuggets by a margin of 34-16 in the final quarter. But the final effort wasn't enough in the 101-99 NBA playoffs loss Saturday. Head coach Tyronn Lue himself dropped a blunt admission with what went wrong.

Lue's team valiantly fought back from a massive deficit in the Intuit Dome. The Nuggets entered the fourth quarter leading 85-65. Still, he pointed out the Nuggets admission that prevented the win.

“They were more aggressive to start the game,” Lue said, via Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated.

That's not the only statement from Lue. He pointed out another flaw that did the Clippers in. Especially after the much-debated put back dunk that decided the game.

“Things we've been talking about for five years. Offensive rebounds,” Lue shared.

Clippers vs. Nuggets got physical

This series escalated another level during the game.

James Harden of the Clippers got into it with Aaron Gordon. Even Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets jumped in. Christian Braun was one more Nuggets player involved in a heated moment. A shoving frenzy exploded afterward.

James Harden didn’t like Christian Braun’s foul and the Clippers and Nuggets go at it pic.twitter.com/Fxq8brOK2H — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Each player from the Clippers and Nuggets got slapped with technical fouls. But each became offsetting fouls. Fans jeered loudly at the call.

The game continued and again, the Clippers needed to dig out of a huge hole created by a physical Nuggets team. Jokic started the final period by hitting a seven-foot jump shot. Kawhi Leonard responded by scoring the next four points for L.A.

Harden then hit a floating eight-foot driving floater. He also made a driving layup that made it 89-76. Norman Powell then tried igniting the rally — by scoring on back-to-back 23-foot jumpers behind the arc. Both sliced the lead to 96-95. Bogdan Bogdanovic lifted the Clippers ahead 97-96 by nailing his two-pointer.

Gordon ended the night with the debatable dunk. The series is now tied 2-2.