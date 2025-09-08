It looks like Los Angeles Clippers guard is further ingraining himself with the other teams in the City of Angels. Beal cheered for the Los Angeles Rams when they hosted the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday to open their season.

Beal might have been the Rams' lucky charm in Week 1 as they beat the Texans, 14-9. He wore a Puka Nacua jersey and enjoyed the game, which got highly physical.

The 32-year-old Beal, who signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Clippers this offseason, grew up supporting the Rams when the team was based in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri from 1995 to 2015. In a report from the Washington Post in 2019, he also said he is a big fan of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, who now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford led the Rams over the Texans, throwing for 245 yards and a touchdown. Beal witnessed history as the 37-year-old Stafford became only the 10th quarterback in NFL history to tally 60,000 passing yards.

“It's cool, it's an amazing thing, and (I'm) sure as hell glad we did it in a win,” said Stafford in a report from the Associated Press.

Rams coach Sean McVay, meanwhile, credited his players' resolve even when they got punched in the mouth early.

“What I do love about this group is they’re resilient. They keep responding. I thought we really found a way (to win),” said McVay.

Safe to assume, Beal will hope that he can also find a way to regain his confidence in his first season with the Clippers. He is coming off an injury-riddled two-year stint with the Phoenix Suns, where he saw his numbers dramatically dip as he played behind forward Kevin Durant and guard Devin Booker.

Last season, he only averaged 17.0 points, his lowest since his third year in the league, in 32.1 minutes per game. He was bought out by the Suns, allowing him to sign with the Clippers.

Watching the Rams claim the victory should only inspire Beal to work harder in training camp and help the Clippers get over the hump.