Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to reach 60,000 career passing yards on Sunday. Stafford reached the milestone in the Rams' 14-9 win over the Houston Texans with a 245-yard performance.

Aaron Rodgers became the ninth quarterback on the list last season. He's the only other active quarterback of the bunch. Stafford finished 2024 with 59,809 career passing yards. This set him up to reach the benchmark quickly in 2025. The 37-year-old also threw a second-half touchdown to tight end Davis Allen, which ended up being the game's final score.

The physical nature of Sunday's game left Rams like Puka Nacua with some battle scars. But a 1-0 start is a good first step for any team. The career accomplishment left the 17th year quarterback thinking about more than just this season, though. Stafford told reporters after the game that reaching 60,000 passing yards has him remembering his journey to this point.

“It brings back a lot of memories,” Stafford remarked of the achievement, via Rams beat reporter Stu Jackson. “I've been blessed to play this game for a long time with a bunch of great players.”

Stafford was glad to share more than just the football with his teammates, sending the love and commendation their way as well.

“The cool thing about quarterback,” Stafford began, “I can't throw for any of those yards without 10 other guys that are doing their job, and so it's really cool. I share it with so many people, and so many teammates, and a bunch of coaches, and my family, and everybody that's helped me get there.”

The passing yards themselves matter to the Super Bowl LVI-winning quarterback, too. He conveyed an awareness to reporters that there are no ‘flukes' in the tight group of 10. The accomplishment is indicative of success in several ways, from production on the field to lengths of careers.

“You get in those longevity-type places where you're breaking those kind of things,” Stafford claimed, “it's not, ‘Oh, that was a cool year, or a cool two years.' I mean it's been a long time, and a lot of people have sacrificed a lot to help me out along the way, and I appreciate each and every single one of 'em.”

Stafford concluded discussion about the milestone by keeping things business-related. “But it's cool. It's an amazing thing,” he asserted. “And [I'm] sure as hell glad that we did it getting a win, too.”