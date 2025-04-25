The Los Angeles Clippers are two wins away from reaching the second round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season. Los Angeles dominated the Denver Nuggets in a 117-83 victory Thursday in Game 3 of their first-round series at Intuit Dome. With a 2-1 series lead, the Clippers can advance by winning their remaining home games. Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley believes the series is effectively over.

"I think this series is over" Chuck after Denver's Game 3 loss 👀 pic.twitter.com/HMlymyL5vq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Unlike in Games 1 and 2, the Clippers came out strong in Game 3. Kawhi Leonard delivered a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double, and the red-hot Clippers surged to a commanding 34-point win over the Nuggets.

The energized crowd cheered on the first-ever playoff game at the Intuit Dome. Six Clippers reached double figures against a Nuggets squad who found no answers.

After a slow start to the series, Norman Powell seems to have found his rhythm, scoring 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting. James Harden poured in all 20 of his points in the first half, adding nine assists and six rebounds.

Ivica Zubac posted 19 points and nine rebounds, Nicholas Batum sparked the bench with 12 points, hitting 4-of-6 from three-point range, and Derrick Jones Jr. contributed 10 points.

The Los Angeles Clippers dismantling the Denver Nuggets

The Clippers delivered what may have been their best defensive performance of the series, limiting the Nuggets to 40.3% shooting and 26.9% from three-point range while keeping their offense off balance throughout. With 4:34 remaining and the Nuggets facing a 26-point deficit, interim coach David Adelman pulled his starters to prepare them for Game 4 at the Intuit Dome on Saturday afternoon.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic notched his second straight triple-double with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists, but the Clippers overcame his dominant effort. Harden took control early, using his scoring and passing to push the Clippers to a seven-point lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Nuggets came out firing in hostile territory, with Murray and Gordon hitting three early three-pointers as the team found success from long range. However, the Clippers responded, taking control with a 13-2 run. That surge expanded into a 31-8 run, pushing LA to a 20-point lead early in the third quarter. Denver never managed to close the gap to under 17 points.

Jamal Murray added 23 points, but the Nuggets struggled with their shooting, hitting just 7 of 26 from beyond the arc, and committed 16 turnovers.

The Nuggets’ supporting cast still appears strong on paper, but Michael Porter Jr.'s injury has hampered its impact. After injuring his shoulder in Game 2, Porter struggled again on Thursday, shooting just 2-for-9. Russell Westbrook also faltered with his shot, disrupting the offense despite his key role. He struggled in his nine minutes on the court, scoring just three points on 1-of-5 shooting. During his time on the floor, Denver was outscored by 16 points.

The Clippers capitalized on these issues, dominating the game and positioning themselves to take full control of the series in Saturday’s Game 4 at home.