Throughout the 2024-25 season, the Los Angeles Clippers have relied heavily on James Harden as they try and secure a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Harden has been playing at an elite level and has consistently been one of the top players in the league season. But even so, Harden believes that there's still something about him that's being overlooked.

To be in his mid-thirties and playing at such a high level this season for the Clippers, James Harden believes that people don't give him enough credit for the work that he puts in on a consistent basis.

“I don't feel like I get enough credit for the work that I put in,” Harden said via Overtime. “People want to talk about everything else, that they honestly do not know about, but honestly the work is being put in. And if the work isn't being put in, then these opportunities wouldn't be happening for me.”

“I really love the game of basketball. It's gotten me to the point to where I am today. That's priority number one,” Harden continued. “And now I'm getting older, so the proper eating and sleeping and the recover aspect is very, very important, which I've been on top of. Anything in life, you put the work in and the results is bound to happen. Sometimes you put the work in, and I had bad games, but more times than not, good things are gonna happen.”

This season, Harden has appeared in 69 games for the Clippers, at a little over 35 minutes per game. He's been averaging 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 39.8 percent shooting from the field, 35 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Harden reached a career milestone this season, reaching 27,000 career points. He was also selected to his 11th All-Star appearance.