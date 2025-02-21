Los Angeles Clippers veteran James Harden scored his 27,000th point in a 116-110 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, placing him in rare company, while his former teammate Chandler Parsons showered him with praise. Parsons, who played two seasons with Harden during his time with the Houston Rockets, anointed James as one of the greatest scorers the NBA has ever seen.

Parsons revealed his appreciation for Harden’s game via FanDuel TV’s Run It Back.

“His buckets, the way he can create points, the way he can create points for others. They had to change the foul rule because of this dude,” Parsons said. “He’s so creative. He’s so crafty, so strong with the ball. He kind of mastered the step-back, right? He’s unbelievable from where he started from to where he’s come. He’s one of the greatest scorers you’ve ever seen in the history of the NBA.”

Chandler Parsons didn’t take his two seasons with Harden for granted. He’s very proud of his former teammate for his career milestone.

“I love playing with him for those two years in Houston,” Parsons added. “So, I’m extremely proud of him and hyped for him. This is a huge accomplishment. He’s one of the greatest scorers of all time. They had to change the rules because it was so easy for him to get fouled. He’s unbelievable, and he’s still doing it at such a high level at his age. It’s super impressive.”

Harden eclipsed 27,000 career points on a catch-and-shoot three in the third quarter. James becomes the 13th NBA player to score over 27K career points.

Harden finished with 24 points, eight assists, and five rebounds in Thursday’s loss. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 25 points, including four threes, and Ivica Zubac recorded a double-double (20 points, 15 rebounds).

James Harden’s reaction to huge NBA milestone with Clippers

Clippers veteran James Harden reacted to surpassing Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Harden passed Olajuwon for 13th all-time in scoring in the Clippers’ 128-114 win against the Grizzlies. He finished with 18 points and 10 assists before reaching the 27,000th-point plateau Thursday night.

After leapfrogging Hakeem “The Dream,” Harden commemorated the moment with an Instagram post.

“13th All Time, still #Uno,” Harden said in the post caption.

Harden, 35, averaging 21.5 points this season, will continue to climb up the NBA’s all-time scoring list, as he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down after averaging 16.6 points in 2023-24.