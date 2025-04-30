Denver Nuggets fans have experienced an array of emotions during the 2024-25 NBA campaign. They were absolutely elated watching Nikola Jokic average a triple-double in the regular season. Frustration arose after inconsistency beset the team down the stretch. And complete shock filled the basketball world when ownership fired head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth on April 8.

In Game 5 of the Nuggets' playoffs showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers, the crowd in Ball Arena became downright unhinged. Denver poured all of its emotion in what could have been the final home contest of the year, and the team responded by soundly defeating LA, 131-115, to take a 3-2 series lead. Before victory was officially secured, the boisterous fans took aim at the enemy.

They specifically had someone in mind. “Harden Sucks” chants reverberated around the building in the beginning of the fourth quarter, via ClutchPoints. Such brazen and obviously false ridicule could have backfired and lifted the Clippers to a potential comeback, but a masterful Jamal Murray performance sent the locals home happy.

The 28-year-old guard scored 43 points on sensational 17-of-26 shooting while making eight 3-pointers, and Russell Westbrook dropped 21 points off the bench to help set the tone in the pivotal Game 5. Nikola Jokic, on an off shooting night, still posted a triple-double of 13 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. LA showed life at different points, but it needed James Harden to come through.

“HARDEN SUCKS!” Nuggets fans are ROWDY as Denver leads the Clippers by 16 at the start of the 4th quarter 😳 (via @MileHighRachel) pic.twitter.com/rAnuuIQrPh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The James Harden playoffs narrative carries on

The future Hall of Famer's postseason shortcomings continue to draw attention from the masses. He scored a modest 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting in 35 minutes. Harden still found ways to contribute, notching eight rebounds, five assists and two steals, but Ball Arena was not impressed.

Considering the Clippers posted 115 points and shot 52.4 percent from the field– Ivica Zubac led the way with 27 points, Kawhi Leonard added 20 of his own and Bogdan Bogdanovic made four 3-pointers off the bench– one can argue that Harden's lack of offensive production was not the difference. However, if the 2018 MVP is on the court, he is expected to get buckets.

Even at 35 years old, Harden's role is to provide a scoring punch. He did not deliver what Clippers fans were asking for on Tuesday night. But the six-time All-NBA First-Team selection will be in a much more comfortable environment in Thursday's Game 6, as the series shifts back to the Intuit Dome. LA will surely want vengeance after watching Nuggets fans have their fun.