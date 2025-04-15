Sometimes, analytics and statistics get in the way of what is valuable. That's what happened to Zach Lowe when dissecting Los Angeles Clippers point guard James Harden's game.

After Harden extended his bonkers playoff streak, he has had a memorable season. As a result, Lowe made a bold declaration about the Los Angeles guard.

“Harden’s an All-NBA player for me now,” Lowe said on the Zach Lowe Show. “I think he has to be on the All-NBA team. His shooting numbers aren’t that great but I got seduced by the raw shooting numbers and the so-so mark on two’s.

“He takes so many threes and still gets to the line so much that his true shooting, his advanced shooting is like above a lot of the other borderline All-NBA candidates. I just think he has to be in it.”

The statistics are a bit of a downgrade in terms of efficiency. However, wins carry so much weight in sports. The Clippers hit the 50-win mark with Sunday's victory over the Golden State Warriors.

In his second season with the Clippers, Harden played 79 games, led the team in minutes and scoring, as well as assists. For the 35-year-old guard, that is beyond impressive, especially considering Kawhi Leonard is still on the team.

Clippers' James Harden gets major Zach Lowe praise

Being named to the All-NBA team is an incredible honor. If Harden were to be named to it, this would be the first time since the 2019-20 season.

While he was in his prime as a scorer, Harden has elevated his game to becoming an elite playmaker. He's always had that in his game, but this season was different.

Los Angeles has had a top-rated offense and defense since the All-Star break. Although not all of it comes from Harden, he's been one of the most consistent pieces of the team.

After the Clippers were named a dark horse Western Conference contender, there is a clear reason.

The balance, chemistry, and players elevating their games have been such a crucial part. Also, their tenacity and ability to play both sides of the ball effectively is such a positive.

Despite Harden's numbers not being what they were, it doesn't eliminate his effectiveness. He attempted the most threes per game since the 2021-22 season.

He's a threat from every area, especially getting to the basket. Manipulating defenses at his age, and getting his teammates involved has been such a major advantage for the Clippers.

They will take on the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the playoffs.