The Los Angeles Clippers were able to end another three-game losing streak thanks to the stellar performance by James Harden. Head coach Tyronn Lue had been imploring his team to play more complete games over 48 minutes, and the Clippers were finally able to do so in their win over the Detroit Pistons.

James Harden recorded 50 points in the Clippers' win over Detroit, a mark that stands as the new high at Intuit Dome.

James Harden, Tyronn Lue on the key to 50-point explosion vs. Pistons

Without Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Derrick Jones Jr., and Ben Simmons, the LA Clippers needed a monster effort from the guys who were available on the second night of a back-to-back set. Coming off a road loss against the Phoenix Suns in which the Clippers blew a 23-point lead with 14 minutes remaining, Harden knew he had to be better.

James Harden set the tone in the Clippers' win over the Pistons, scoring 23 of the Clippers' 32 points in the opening period. He also scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, capping off the win with one of his 16 made free throws to give him 50 points.

James Harden gets 50 points. It's the 8th 50-point game in Clippers franchise history and the 1st since Lou Williams on January 10, 2018.

“I wanted my pic with [President Obama] after the game but he left,” James Harden joked with reporters in the locker room after the game. “I guess he wanted to beat traffic. We’ve got a pretty cool relationship and we’ve met a few times. It’s pretty cool to see him at the game. It’s probably the reason why I played so well.”

President Barack Obama sat next to Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie for the entire game. And if the Clippers could get President Obama in town for games more often if it'll result in big Harden scoring performances, they absolutely would.

President Barack Obama is at tonight's Clippers-Pistons game sitting next to Steve Ballmer.

“Get him here for 20 more games,” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue also joked after the game. “It makes it a lot sweeter, having President Obama coming to the game. When Mr. Ballmer told me [he was going to be here] last week, I was very excited. Young kid coming from Mexico, Missouri to having a President know you on a first-name basis, it feels really good. I’ve come a long way. He's someone you look up to, you idolize, and meant a lot to our country when in office, and still does to this day. You see the ovation tonight when they showed him on the [Halo Board].”

President Barack Obama gets a standing ovation from fans here at Clippers-Pistons when he's shown on the Halo Board.

Harden finished shooting 14-of-24 shooting from the field, 6-of-13 from three, and 16-of-20 from the free throw line in the home victory.

Wednesday's performance was also the first time that James Harden scored at least 50 points since December 13, 2021 as a member of the Houston Rockets. In fact, all the other 23 50-point performances came with Harden as a member of the Rockets.

For the season, Harden is averaging 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.