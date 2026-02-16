Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards was the best among the rest in Sunday's star-studded NBA All-Star Game tournament.

Following the win by Edwards and Team Stars over LeBron James and Team Stripes in the NBA All-Star Game finals, the former Georgia Bulldogs star was named the NBA All-Star MVP.

ANT: 2026 @Kia ALL-STAR MVP! He receives the Kobe Bryant Trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eHypNna1DN — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2026

In his fourth All-Star Game appearance, Edwards scored a total of 32 points to go with nine rebounds, three assists and a steal to lead the way for Team Stars, who also defeated Team World, 37-35, in the Round Robin. The win in the finals was sweet revenge for Edwards and Team Stars, who lost to Team Stripes in the Round Robin, 42-40.

Edwards and Team Stars blew Team Stripes out of the water right away, as they started hot, building a huge lead and holding off Kevin Durant and company the rest of the way. Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers led the way for Team Stars with nine points, while Chet Holmgren and Edwards each had eight points in the finals.

The NBA All-Star Game MVP is another feather in Edwards' cap, as he continues to prove himself as one of the best players in the league today. At the All-Star break, the former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick had season averages of 29.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists through 46 games, while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 40.2 percent from behind the 3-point line.

With the All-Star Game over, Edwards will turn his focus to Minnesota's first game after the break, a date with the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center on Friday.