Kawhi Leonard dropped 39 points in the Game 2 win for the Los Angeles Clippers. He delivered a history making performance against the Denver Nuggets. But a stopper believes he can “definitely disrupt” the NBA champion moving forward in these NBA playoffs.

Peyton Watson will play a pivotal role for the Nuggets in Game 3 at the Intuit Dome. Watson told reporters Leonard only got “a real tough shot on me” while stopping one other.

Watson is relishing the opportunity of facing Leonard, especially after shooting 78% in the Tuesday win. He dropped this bold statement before the much anticipated third game.

“I'm looking forward to the challenge… I think that I can definitely disrupt him with my length and what I do on that end,” Watson said.

Denver needs Watson's defense. Leonard is averaging 30.5 points per game so far in this Western Conference first round series.

Can Peyton Watson stop Kawhi Leonard? A look at Clippers-Nuggets matchup

Watson shares multiple things in common already with Leonard. Both are Los Angeles region natives. Except Watson was born in Beverly Hills — 64 miles away from Leonard's hometown of Riverside.

The two rose as prep stars in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section. Watson delivered a stellar high school career at Long Beach Poly. Leonard starred for Canyon Springs in Moreno Valley before transferring to Riverside's Martin Luther King High.

Both bring new a near identical frame to this matchup — as 6-foot-7 options. Leonard comes with a 25-pound advantage over the 200-pound Watson, though.

The former UCLA Bruins star provides versatility on the floor, bouncing between shooting guard and small forward. Watson will likely man the latter position to thwart the Clippers veteran.

The 2023 NBA champion isn't a scoring option. He's combined for nine points in this series. But the long option is more defensive force on the court. Watson averaged a career-best 1.4 blocks per game this season. He also produced another career-high with 0.7 steals per game. Denver will trust his defense Thursday.