The Los Angeles Clippers dropped Game 5 of their first round series against the Denver Nuggets, making it two straight losses for Kawhi Leonard's team and placing them just one loss away from elimination.

After back-to-back lackluster efforts in which they trailed by at least 20 points, the Clippers are desperately trying to find an answer.

Kawhi Leonard’s blunt response to facing elimination vs. Nuggets

Kawhi Leonard finished Tuesday's Game 5 loss against the Nuggets with 20 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks, and just one turnovers in 37 minutes of play. The 11 assists marked a new playoff career-high, but it didn't matter as Denver led by double-digits for most of the second half.

James Harden was essentially absent for a second consecutive game, recording 11 points, eight rebounds, and five assists on just 3-of-9 shooting from the floor. The Nuggets have committed to blitzing pick-and-rolls involving him, which has essentially taken him out of actions once he makes a pass to the open roll man.

Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook were the primary reasons for the Nuggets strong start, with the guards each outscoring Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Norman Powell on the night.

Murray scored a game-high 43 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals while shooting 17-of-26 from the field and 8-of-14 from three. Westbrook added 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting with a trio of three-pointers.

“Tonight, he played great,” Kawhi Leonard said of Jamal Murray. “He came out, made shots, got hot, found his teammates, and we pretty much couldn't stop him. He played amazing. Russ came in and played great as well, scoring it with 10 or 15 points. Overall a good team win for them.”

Head coach Tyronn Lue agrees, citing Murray's strong start as the reason the Clippers got down as many as 12 in the first quarter and were never able to fully recover.

“I thought the tough start was Jamal Murray,” Lue said after the loss. “I thought he came out being aggressive, which we knew he would. That's why we started with the blitz against him, to slow him down, because we knew in Game 5, he would come out aggressive. He made every shot. Pull-up threes, mid-rangers. We did everything against him; we blitzed, we dropped, we switched, we did a lot of different coverages but he had a hell of a game.

In every game this series thus far, the Clippers have been vastly outplayed in the opening minutes. Through the 25 total minutes — the first five minutes of each game — the Nuggets have outscored the Clippers 76-53. LA has gone on to win the remaining 220 minutes, 493-453.

“As far as us defensively, just having that presence to start the game,” Lue added. “I think the last three games, they've been really attacking us to start the game early, so we have to be better with that, especially on the road. But they played well, they played great. Holding Joker to 13 points and losing the game is tough, but that's how they beat you. If you worry about him too much, other guys can beat you. But I thought Jamal Murray was excellent tonight.”

Kawhi Leonard took positives from the fact that the Clippers only turned the ball over 10 times on the night, but their defense was the biggest problem, allowing a 131 points to a team that had struggled to score for most of this series.

“I'm glad that we were able to take care of the ball,” Leonard said. “We have to keep doing that. We just have to do it again pretty much and we've got to get some stops. I feel like they were scoring the ball a lot and we didn't get no stops. We were getting down in transition and half-court sets scoring as well, but we've got to get stops.

Nikola Jokic recorded just 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting, but added 10 rebounds and 12 assists for his fourth triple-double in five games so far this postseason. Aaron Gordon added 23 points and four rebounds while Christian Braun scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

“Just try to get out to a better start early,” Leonard added. “I think we pretty much the whole series have probably gotten out to a great start, so just trying to stay in the game early instead of trying to make the heroic comebacks. That's all we can do. We've got to fight now.”

Now facing elimination, Leonard just wants his Clippers to continue playing confident with a next-play mentality.

“Just taking it one possession at a time. Going out there, trying to start the game off in a good way and don't get down early. But if we do, just stay poised, keep fighting, live with our mistakes, and we just have to play confidently.”

Game 6 is scheduled to tip off at 7PM PST on TNT. It could very well be the Clippers' final game of the season, and a Nuggets win would send them to the second round, where the Oklahoma City Thunder await.