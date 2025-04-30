The Los Angeles Clippers are on the brink of being eliminated from the 2025 NBA Playoffs after they suffered a 131-115 defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 on Tuesday night. For the second straight game, James Harden struggled for the Clippers, and as a result, he opted against speaking to the media for the second straight night.

After a strong start to the series, Harden was much quieter in Game 4, although he did still drop 15 points and dish out 11 assists. He wasn't nearly as effective in Game 5, as he scored just 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting, while hauling in eight rebounds and handing out five assists. Harden didn't speak to reporters after Los Angeles' last-second loss in Game 4, and he pulled a similar move after Game 5.

“Back-to-back duds and no media for James,” Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints shared in a post on X.

Clippers need James Harden to figure things out for do-or-die Game 6 contest

Harden enjoyed a strong start to this series for the Clippers, as he averaged 23.3 points, nine assists, and five rebounds per game in Games 1-3. With the Nuggets sending more attention his way on defense, though, Harden has struggled, and Los Angeles' offense has not been able to keep up with Denver, which is why they are now on the brink of elimination.

The good news is that there is still time for Harden to turn things around, as the Clippers will get to play in front of their home crowd at the Intuit Dome in Game 6. If they intend on finding a way to force Game 7, though, Harden is going to have to find a way to play the way he was earlier in this series, rather than the way he performed in Games 4 and 5. Los Angeles will be back in action for Game 6 on Thursday night, with tip-off scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.