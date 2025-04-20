The Denver Nuggets came out with a 112-110 win against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of the playoffs. The Clippers were in control for most of the first half, but it was the second half where the Nuggets locked in and made it a game. It took for overtime to decide a winner, and the Nuggets were victorious after a few key plays from several players.

The Clippers gave themselves a good chance to win the game, but a lot of mistakes hurt them and put them in a hole. Everyone saw that the Clippers were basically beating themselves, and it was all in the film.

“Lord have mercy the film of this performance from the Clippers today in Denver is a hot mess Game plan mistakes galore,” The Athletic's Law Murray wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It was the turnovers that hurt the Clippers, and Kawhi Leonard had seven of them. After the game, he was asked about the turnovers.

“Just gotta be decisive. Get more in attack-mode situations. And that’s it, really,” Leonard said.

It's just Game 1, and the Clippers will just have to go back to the drawing board and fix some things. As for the Nuggets, they may want to start Game 2 better if they don't want to get in a hole in the first half.

This series will be interesting between both teams, and it wouldn't be a surprise if it went to six or seven games. The Clippers were playing good basketball to end the season, and it looks like Leonard will be healthy for this playoff series, unlike the past few years.

The Nuggets had some major changes happen during the final games of the season, but that didn't bother them, and now they're ready to compete for another championship, which is very possible when you have Nikola Jokic.