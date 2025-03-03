When Ben Simmons was drafted to the NBA, many were putting LeBron James-like expectations on the point forward. Unfortunately, injuries derailed what should've been an All-Star level career, leading Simmons to a complementary role with the LA Clippers while James continues to play at a high level with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James has closely followed the career of Simmons, and says his fit with his new team will take time to perfect.

Lakers' LeBron James preaches patience with Ben Simmons, Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers. swept the two-game series against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto dot Com Arena over the weekend, and also won the season series won the series. Ben Simmons was only able to participate in one of the two games due to right knee soreness.

In the only game Simmons played, the first of the pair, he finished with just two points, three assists, and three rebounds in 16 minutes of play.

“I think he's still young with them,” LeBron James told ClutchPoints. “I don't think he's had enough games under his belt with them [yet]. It's always difficult to… We're going through it right now, too. A guy trying to change in the middle of the season to a situation that you're not comfortable with and you're just trying to figure it out.”

James, obviously, is referring to new Lakers teammate Luka Doncic and his trade to Los Angeles just one month ago. Doncic's transition to the Lakers, however, has been going a lot better over the last handful of games.

After badly struggling with his shot in his first three games with the Lakers — 16-of-45 shooting from the field (35.6 percent) and 5-of-24 from three (20.8 percent) — the Slovenian superstar guard has averaged 26.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from three.

Ben Simmons, meanwhile, has only played a handful of games with his new-look Clippers, but still hasn't been able to do it with a fully healthy team.

Norman Powell missed the first give games coming out of the All-Star break, and when he finally returned on Sunday, he was quickly ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

In 21.1 minutes per game across five contests, Simmons is averaging 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 steals, primarily acting as the Clippers' backup point guard offensively and the backup center defensively.

Head coach Tyronn Lue has mentioned on a number of occasions liking Simmons' skillset as a potential point guard and playmaker first.

“If there's one thing I know, he's with [Tyronn] Lue,” LeBron James added of Ben Simmons. “T-Lue is gonna put all those guys in the right positions to be successful. That's what he's really good at.”

Expand Tweet

When the Clippers initially signed Ben Simmons to his new, three year deal, Tyronn Lue described the plans for using him as a point guard first, but also a center in some lineups without Ivica Zubac.

“It's going to take some time,” Tyronn Lue told ClutchPoints at a recent Clippers practice. “You've got a point guard that can play the center and the point depending on what unit he's on, so just going to take some time to let him learn the plays, understand how we want to play.

“With how unique his game is and how we can incorporate him into our offense and defense. But the biggest thing is he can push the pace when he rebounds the basketball. He's an unbelievable passer, you can put him at the elbows, you can use him in transition, and then when he's playing with the first unit when Zu is out, I wouldn't say moreso in the dunker spot. I would say moreso in the corner, and then catching it, uphill dribble hand-offs, and playing off of that.”

The Clippers are hopeful that Ben Simmons, who missed Sunday's game with knee soreness, is able to return for one of the upcoming back-to-backs against the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons.