The Los Angeles Clippers saw a bitter rival join another in their own town when Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last month. In a move that people in NBA circles still can't explain, Doncic was traded from the Dallas Mavericks in a package including Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first round pick. Even former teammate Derrick Jones Jr. couldn't believe it.

The move that sent shockwaves around the NBA continues to baffle the public as Luka Doncic returns to form as a member of the Purple and Gold.

Luka Doncic on Clippers rivalry and Derrick Jones Jr. partnership

Lakers star Luka Doncic and Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. only played one year together with the Dallas Mavericks, but they were able to build a strong bond through the team's deep playoff run.

Jones Jr. was a late offseason signing for the Mavs, but wound up having a career year averaging 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three.

Jones went on to have a career postseason, where he shot a blistering 39.6 percent from three and even scored a career-high 22 points in Game 6 against the OKC Thunder.

Alongside Doncic, Jones Jr. helped the Mavs to the NBA Finals, where the Mavericks ultimately fell to the Boston Celtics in five games.

It did, however, feel like Dallas was on the precipice of something special and a simple retool around the core of Doncic and Kyrie Irving would be all that was needed.

Nine months later, Derrick Jones Jr. is a key piece for the Los Angeles Clippers, Luka Doncic is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyrie Irving suffered a season-ending torn left ACL in what should put a nail in a brutal season for the Mavs and their fanbase.

Derrick Jones Jr. was as shocked as everyone when he saw news of the Mavericks-Lakers trade going down, telling ClutchPoints he thought the trade was fake initially.

After the last two contests between the Lakers and Clippers, Doncic was asked about his relationship with Jones Jr. now that they're both in the same city.

“First of all, he’s an amazing guy just to be around,” Luka Doncic told ClutchPoints on Sunday. “Second, his defense, his ability to jump, his ability to shoot. Together, we were great I think. Obviously, that's one guy I miss. Maybe we’ll get some dinner now that we’re in L.A.”

Expand Tweet

For his career, Doncic has now played 39 games against the LA Clippers — 20 in the regular season and 19 in the postseason. He has a 9-11 record against the Clippers in the regular season and a 9-10 record against them in the playoffs, including a win in the 2024 postseason as a member of the Mavericks.

During Sunday's game, Doncic was seen screaming at the Clippers bench after drilling step-back three-pointers. He says that there might be a little extra fire when he plays them due to their long history of battles.

“Obviously, I went back and forth a lot with the Clippers,” Doncic said. “That’s what I like. To me, that’s fun, and that’s how I get going, especially on the basketball court.”

Expand Tweet

In 20 regular season games against the Clippers, Luka Doncic averages 32.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.6 steals.

He averages more points against the LA Clippers than any other opponent he’s played at least 10 times, and it’s by far the most he’s averaged against a team in the Western Conference.

In 19 playoff games against the Clippers, Doncic averages 32.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

With the Lakers winning the season series 3-1, they've put themselves in strong position to finish as the second seed in the Western Conference. As things currently stand, the Clippers are in seventh place and would be in the play-in tournament.