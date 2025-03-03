The Los Angeles Clippers suffered a rough 108-102 loss to the crosstown rival Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, and as they try to get Ben Simmons acclimated to the team, LeBron James offered an optimistic take for his future playing for Ty Lue

“I think he's still young with them. I don't think he's had enough games under wraps with them,” LeBron James said, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “It's always difficult to, I guess, you know… We're going through it right now, too. You know, A guy trying to change in the middle of the season to a situation that you're not comfortable with and you're just trying to figure it out. So, if there's one thing I know, he's with [Tyronn] Lue. T-Lue is gonna put all those guys in the right positions to be successful. That's what he's really good at.”

James, of course, has a lot of experience with Lue from their time together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where they won the 2016 NBA title. It is not surprising to see James back up his former coach, expressing faith that he will help Simmons integrate into the Clippers' rotation.

Simmons did not play in the Clippers' matchup with the Lakers on Sunday, but he played in the previous 106-102 loss to the Lakers on Friday, as well as games against the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz.

It has been an eventful few years for Simmons, who was traded to the Brooklyn Nets after an ugly exit with the Philadelphia 76ers. The years with the Nets did not go as planned, as Simmons was unable to regain his prior form from his best seasons in Philadelphia. With the Clippers, he is likely not going to be expected to carry a heavy load, but they hope he can carve out a role, likely as a defensive presence and distributor.

It will be interesting to see how Lue continues to integrate Simmons into the lineup with the Clippers, and if he can help them down the stretch heading into the playoffs.